Iran urges justice, punishment of Israel over assassination of Nasrallah

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran recalled the September 27, 2024, Israeli strike in Beirut that, with advanced US weaponry, resulted in the martyrdom of Nasrallah in the heart of a residential neighborhood.

It described the attack as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a clear act of terrorism and assassination targeting an independent UN member state.

The statement stressed that calls to punish the “Zionist criminals” behind this atrocity will remain a lasting demand of regional nations and freedom-seekers worldwide.

Praising Nasrallah’s three decades of leadership, the Foreign Ministry said he played a decisive role in strengthening Lebanon’s deterrence against aggression and occupation. One year on, the ministry added, it has become even clearer that the Israeli regime’s expansionist ambitions, including the so-called “Greater Israel” project, pose the greatest threat to regional stability and security, underscoring the legitimacy and necessity of resistance.

The statement also paid tribute to other figures martyred alongside Nasrallah, including senior IRGC commander General Abbas Nilforoushan and Hezbollah’s Seyed Hashem Safieddine, who dedicated their lives to defending their nations, supporting the Palestinian cause, and confronting the Zionist regime’s genocide and warmongering.

Reiterating its strong condemnation of the assassination, the ministry reminded all governments and the international community of their responsibility to act urgently against the Israeli regime’s aggression and expansionism.

It concluded by affirming Iran’s unwavering support for a strong and dignified Lebanon and called on regional states to recognize the growing dangers posed by the Zionist regime, to back Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to assist in preserving its stability and national strength.