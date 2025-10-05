Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Iran urges accountability for Israeli genocide, war crimes

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei has emphasized that the world must stop brutal violations of the law, end impunity for Israeli war criminals and genocide, and hold accountable those who justify these crimes.

Baqaei wrote on his X social media account that a month after the incident, American media confirmed what everyone knew: “The drone attack on boats carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza off the coast of Tunisia was carried out on the orders of Netanyahu.”

He added: “This is simply further evidence of the Israeli regime’s complete disregard for the national sovereignty of countries, international law, and human life and dignity.”

Baqaei reiterated that the world must stop these brutal violations of the law, end the impunity of war criminals and genocidal perpetrators, and hold accountable those who justify these crimes.

