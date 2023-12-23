Iran says UNSC resolution on Gaza positive step, but insufficient

Kanaani described the approval of UN Security Council Resolution 2720 on the dispatch of immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza as a positive, but insufficient move.

“It is highly regrettable that 77 days into the Zionist regime’s lunatic strikes on defenseless people in Gaza, the US government still blocks the passage of a binding resolution at the United Nations Security Council to stop the war and put an end to the Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide in Gaza,” he said.

“It is practically impossible to send in effective humanitarian aid amid ongoing bombardments and military attacks by the Zionist regime against people who have been subject to the most unprecedented war crimes in contemporary history over the past 77 days at a time when more than 60 percent of their homes as well as urban and service infrastructure have been destroyed. And remarks made by the UN secretary general after the adoption of this resolution are based on this very bitter reality,” the spokesman explained.

“The approval of this resolution does not lessen the UN Security Council’s responsibilities, and the US government remains the one that is mainly responsible for the continuation of the Israeli regime’s brutal attacks and war crimes against Palestinian citizens in Gaza and the West Bank in Palestine,” he added.

The UN Security Council has finally adopted a resolution calling for aid deliveries to desperate Palestinian civilians in Gaza to be sped up, after the US delayed the vote for days and pushed the members to strip the text from any direct calls for a ceasefire or suspension of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

The 15-member council backed the watered-down text in a 13-0 vote on Friday, with both Washington and Moscow abstaining. Just prior to the final vote, the US used its veto power to vote down a Russian amendment that sought to reintroduce the call for an “urgent suspension of hostilities,” instead of a vague plea to “create conditions” for eventual peace.