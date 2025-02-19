Iran UN envoy deplores US’ Gaza plan for forced relocation of Palestinians

Addressing an open debate of the United Nations Security Council about “Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance”, held in New York on February 18, Saeed Iravani said the Gaza Strip is the rightful land of the Palestinian people.

The full text of his statement is as follows:

Mr. President,

We appreciate China for organizing this important and timely high-level open debate. We also thank Minister Wang Yi and the Secretary-General for their valuable insights and for reaffirming the vital role of multilateralism.

Mr. President,

Multilateralism is essential for tackling global challenges, requiring adherence to international law, transparency, and accountability. However, trust in multilateral institutions is declining due to selective international law, unilateral coercion, and violations of sovereign equality.

In this context, I wish to highlight the following points:

1. Multilateral mechanisms lose their credibility when manipulated for political agendas. Selective enforcement of international norms, imposition of unilateral sanctions, and economic coercion undermine the core principles of multilateralism. The United States and its Western allies, who enforce unlawful unilateral coercive measures, must be held accountable for the suffering, death, and destruction they cause to targeted nations, including my own people in blatant violation of international law, and basic principles of human rights.

2. The Security Council must uphold its mandate to resolve conflicts through multilateral cooperation. However, its current structure fails to reflect global power shifts and the legitimate aspirations of the Global South. To restore its credibility, the Council must become more representative, democratic, and accountable. A truly inclusive body with equitable regional representation would enhance both its legitimacy and effectiveness. Regrettably, certain permanent members have repeatedly exploited the Council to advance its own political interests. A glaring example is the United States’ persistent use of its veto to shield Israel from accountability for its systematic violations of international law and the UN Charter, particularly its genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people and acts of aggression against other nations in the region. Gaza is the rightful land of the Palestinian people and Iran strongly condemns the U.S. colonial plan to forcibly displace and uproot Palestinians from their own land, a flagrant violation of international law and a grave assault on fundamental human rights.

3. The global financial system, shaped by outdated institutions, must be restructured to ensure fair participation for developing nations. Their marginalization deepens inequalities and hinders sustainable development.

Mr. President,

We face a critical choice: allow divisions and unilateralism to dictate global affairs, or reaffirm our commitment to a just, equitable, and rules-based international order upheld by the UN system. To do so, we must take decisive action:

First, Global governance must be built on open, fair, and transparent negotiations, ensuring disputes are resolved through diplomacy, not coercion.

Second, the UN must ensure all nations have fair access to technology, resources, and trade, fostering sustainable growth for all.

Third, closer collaboration between the UN and regional organizations such as the African Union, the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and BRICS will reinforce collective security and economic resilience.

As a founding member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran once more reaffirms its sustained commitment to effective multilateralism, grounded in international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Thank you.