Monday, July 31, 2023
type here...
Media WireSport

Iran U23 men’s team wins 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup

By IFP Media Wire
Iran U23 men's futsal team

The Iran U23 men's futsal team grabbed the title of the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup after beating Tajikistan and gaining 12 points.

The young Iranian futsal team defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to win their fourth title in the tournament.

Ali Akrami scored the only goal of the match.

Iran lost to Turkmenistan 2-1 in their opening match but defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0, Afghanistan 5-1 and Uzbekistan 5-0 in their following matches, according to Tehran Times.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan competed in the event.

The round-robin tournament was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

The winning team was determined by the number of points scored.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks