Iran signs Treaty on Genetic Resources and Traditional Knowledge

Ali Bahreini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, signed the treaty on Friday at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The treaty was adopted on May 24, 2024, following two decades of intense negotiations and will enter into force once ratified or acceded to by 15 countries.

Iran, recognized for its rich biodiversity and deep heritage in traditional knowledge, played an active role in shaping the treaty and its final adoption.

The treaty is the first international agreement to address the link between intellectual property and genetic resources. It aims to improve the efficiency, transparency, and quality of patent systems concerning genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge.

A key feature is the requirement for patent applicants to disclose the origin of genetic materials used, preventing erroneous patent grants for inventions lacking novelty due to undisclosed traditional inputs.

The landmark agreement responds to long-standing concerns of developing countries and Indigenous communities over unauthorized and exploitative use of their genetic resources.

Iran already has domestic legal provisions aligned with the treaty, including disclosure obligations under its 2024 Industrial Property Law.