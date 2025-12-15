Iran traffic police warn of ‘human tragedy’ as road deaths reach 20,000 annually

Speaking at a technology exchange event focused on entrepreneurship and smart traffic management, Brigadier General Hassan Momeni, deputy head of Iran’s Traffic Police (Rahvar), said no level of road fatalities is acceptable and stressed the need for urgent action.

“These figures represent a human disaster. None of us is willing to see even a single drop of blood shed due to traffic accidents,” General Momeni said.

He noted that more than 30 organizations are involved in traffic safety and accident prevention, adding that meaningful reductions in crashes require full coordination and shared responsibility among all relevant bodies.

General Momeni emphasized the importance of moving away from traditional methods toward intelligent traffic management, saying current efforts remain insufficient.

AHe called for expanded use of modern technologies and closer cooperation with knowledge-based and technology firms.

Iran’s traffic police, he said, are committed to smart policing despite existing challenges and will continue to work with private-sector innovators to reduce accidents and save lives.