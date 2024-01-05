Friday, January 5, 2024
type here...
Security

Iran to seal off porous borders with Afghanistan, Pakistan to beef up security

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s interior minister says a plan is underway to block the country’s borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan to increase security.

“The plan to block the border is a comprehensive plan which has different dimensions,” said Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.

“It is not only a wall. Different measures will be adopted to seal off the border,” he added.

The minister noted the project will be managed and implemented by the Armed Forces.

“The plan to seal off the border takes time. So, porous stretches of the border which are being abused take priority,” he said.

His comments come as many illegal immigrants and sometimes terrorists have slipped into Iran from Afghanistan and Pakistan, jeopardizing national security.

On Wednesday two bomb blasts ripped through the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman, killing 89 people and injuring hundreds more.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks