Iran to seal off porous borders with Afghanistan, Pakistan to beef up security

“The plan to block the border is a comprehensive plan which has different dimensions,” said Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.

“It is not only a wall. Different measures will be adopted to seal off the border,” he added.

The minister noted the project will be managed and implemented by the Armed Forces.

“The plan to seal off the border takes time. So, porous stretches of the border which are being abused take priority,” he said.

His comments come as many illegal immigrants and sometimes terrorists have slipped into Iran from Afghanistan and Pakistan, jeopardizing national security.

On Wednesday two bomb blasts ripped through the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman, killing 89 people and injuring hundreds more.