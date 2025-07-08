Media WireSecurity

Iran to register all civilian drones amid spiraling situation

By IFP Media Wire
Hezbollah says its drone returns to Lebanon after mission over occupied Palestine

Iran will soon implement a comprehensive registration system for all drones, both imported and domestically produced, to prevent misuse and enhance national security, according to a senior member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a veteran lawmaker, revealed that an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 drones are currently in use across the country.

Given their potential for dual-use, from agricultural applications to unlawful surveillance or even attacks, lawmakers have deemed it necessary to regulate and license all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Much like a knife that can be used either in surgery or in crime, drones also have the potential for abuse, as we’ve seen in recent incidents,” Boroujerdi stated.

The proposed legislation, known as the Remote-Piloted Aircraft Regulation Bill, has already passed through multiple sessions in the parliamentary commission and is awaiting final approval by the Guardian Council. Once enacted, all drone operators will be required to obtain permits, and drones must be registered and traceable.

Boroujerdi emphasized that lawful oversight will help authorities act swiftly and prevent future incidents, especially after the experience in conflict with the Israeli regime and the US last month.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks