Iran to register all civilian drones amid spiraling situation

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a veteran lawmaker, revealed that an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 drones are currently in use across the country.

Given their potential for dual-use, from agricultural applications to unlawful surveillance or even attacks, lawmakers have deemed it necessary to regulate and license all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Much like a knife that can be used either in surgery or in crime, drones also have the potential for abuse, as we’ve seen in recent incidents,” Boroujerdi stated.

The proposed legislation, known as the Remote-Piloted Aircraft Regulation Bill, has already passed through multiple sessions in the parliamentary commission and is awaiting final approval by the Guardian Council. Once enacted, all drone operators will be required to obtain permits, and drones must be registered and traceable.

Boroujerdi emphasized that lawful oversight will help authorities act swiftly and prevent future incidents, especially after the experience in conflict with the Israeli regime and the US last month.