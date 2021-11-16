Iran to bury terror victim Fatemeh Asadi

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran prepares to bury Fatemeh Asadi who was seized, tortured and killed by an anti-revolution terrorist group in the 1980s.

Her remains were flown to her birthplace, the northwestern city of Sanandaj, on Monday after ceremonies in the cities of Qom, Mashhad and Kermanshah in which people bid final farewell to her.

Fatemeh Asadi will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

She is the first woman terror victim whose remains were identified by DNA analysis.

Her remains were recovered earlier this month on the heights of the city of Divandarreh, Kordestan Province.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here