Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Iran, Syria say keen on strengthening bilateral relations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Syria Flags

Iranian President-Elected Massoud Pezeshkian spoke with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the phone on Tuesday evening to discuss an array of issues, including bilateral ties and regional developments.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on ways to expand and bolster relations in all fields.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s support for Syria and the resistance. He also added the agreements between the two countries should be implemented to serve the interests of both nations.

Meanwhile, Assad said, “Ties between Syria and Iran are based on mutual loyalty and principles that derive their significance from resistance against expansionism in a troubled region that is viewed as a prey for colonization.”

The Syrian president was among the first heads of state and officials who congratulated Pezeshkian, a veteran parliamentarian, for winning Iran’s snap presidential elections held to find a successor to the late President Erbahim Raisi.

