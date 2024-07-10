Iran, Syria say keen on strengthening bilateral relations

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on ways to expand and bolster relations in all fields.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s support for Syria and the resistance. He also added the agreements between the two countries should be implemented to serve the interests of both nations.

Meanwhile, Assad said, “Ties between Syria and Iran are based on mutual loyalty and principles that derive their significance from resistance against expansionism in a troubled region that is viewed as a prey for colonization.”

The Syrian president was among the first heads of state and officials who congratulated Pezeshkian, a veteran parliamentarian, for winning Iran’s snap presidential elections held to find a successor to the late President Erbahim Raisi.