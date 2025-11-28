Iran strongly blasts Zionist regime’s crimes in West Bank

The spokesperson pointed to the continuous attacks by Zionist forces and settlers on Palestinian camps in Nablus and Jenin, the assassination of Palestinians, arbitrary arrests of West Bank residents, and the destruction of homes and farmlands of Palestinian farmers, and called on the international community to pay attention to the brutal crimes currently taking place in this part of occupied Palestine.

Baqaei also pointed to reports from human rights organizations regarding the prolonged detention of hundreds of Palestinian children and the torture leading to the death of dozens of Palestinian prisoners in the detention centers and prisons of the Zionist regime.

He underlined the responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations and the UN Human Rights Council, to address the gross violations of Palestinian human rights, stressing the necessity of recording each of these crimes as crimes against humanity and prosecuting and punishing the Zionist perpetrators.