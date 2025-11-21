Iran Slams IAEA Board Resolution as Illegal, Politically Motivated

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry said the move by the three European countries and the United States to draft and impose the resolution on the Board of Governors is yet another clear sign of their irresponsible conduct and ongoing efforts to instrumentalize the Agency to pressure the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement says the resolution—approved by exploiting the numerical dominance of the Western bloc and its supporters on the Board, and lacking the backing of nearly half of the member states, including opposition from two permanent members of the UN Security Council—violates core principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which guarantees the inalienable right of member states to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

It also reiterates unlawful demands contained in now-obsolete Security Council resolutions calling on Iran to suspend enrichment.

According to the statement, the Board of Governors has no legal authority to revive terminated Security Council resolutions, previously pursued through misuse of the JCPOA dispute-resolution mechanism.

The statement adds that the content of the resolution reflects US coercion and the duplicity of the three European states.

It notes that the United States has been the main instigator of crises surrounding Iran’s nuclear program over the past decade, having unilaterally and illegally withdrawn from the JCPOA in 2018 and carried out acts of military aggression against Iran, including attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities.

The Foreign Ministry said Germany, France, and the UK—due to their repeated violations of JCPOA commitments, particularly since May 2018, their alignment with the US and the Zionist regime in attacking Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, and their role in initiating the so-called “snapback” process—must themselves be held accountable for the severe consequences of their actions.

The Ministry once again reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s opposition to nuclear weapons, calling the genocidal Zionist regime as the sole possessor of weapons of mass destruction in the region and the main obstacle to establishing a Middle East free of such weapons, the greatest threat to international peace and security.