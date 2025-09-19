Nuclear

Iran slams European troika for failing to respect Tehran-IAEA deal

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh sayd the European Troika including Britain, France, and Germany had failed to respect an agreement recently reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Speaking to Russia’s news outlet RIA Novosti on Friday, Khatibzadeh said the three countries had previously pledged to honor any deal between Tehran and the IAEA, but instead have “taken further wrong steps” and politicized Iran’s nuclear case.

He noted that the agreement was signed in Cairo and welcomed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who reported it to the agency. “After this deal, we saw nothing from the Europeans but criticism and mistakes”, he said. Khatibzadeh stressed that Tehran remains committed to diplomacy.

He however said Iran’s future actions depend on the stance of its counterparts regarding the reimposition of sanctions. Khatibzadeh argued that Europe has no legal basis to trigger the snapback mechanism, calling its current efforts politically motivated.

The Iranian official reiterated that the window for diplomacy remains open, adding that any new nuclear agreement must be based on principles defined by Iran’s foreign policy and national interests.

