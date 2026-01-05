IFP ExclusiveEnergyFeatured News

Iran sets new daily gas production record in Asalouyeh

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Oil Gas

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad says daily gas production from the Asalouyeh gas field, in the Persian Gulf, has reached a record of 725 million cubic meters.

Paknejad praised the efforts of South Pars platform teams for achieving this milestone. He noted that a major portion of Iran’s domestic, commercial, and industrial gas needs comes from this field.

Paknejad spoke about the reconstruction of the Fajr Jam refinery, where two trains were damaged during the 12-day war. He said the refinery has returned to production in less than six months and adding 12–13 million cubic meters of gas daily.

The oil minister also confirmed that Phase 14 of South Pars is undergoing reconstruction and will soon resume operations, supporting electricity generation.

He said since the start of the year, an additional 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas has been delivered to power plants, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

According to the minister, adequate liquid fuel has also been provided to prevent any shortages, which ensures homes across Iran remain heated and powered during peak demand.

