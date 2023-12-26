Iran security chief: US, Israel both losers in Gaza war

Ali Akbar Ahmadian made the comments in a meeting with former Prime Minister of Iraq, Adel Abdul Mahdi in Tehran.

Highlighting the losing position of both the Zionist regime and the United States, Ahmadian stressed that continuing or discontinuing warfare would result in losses for the Zionist regime.

He underlined that regardless of America’s presence or departure from the region, its outcomes in terms of warfare expansion would lead to losses.

Ahmadian proposed that integrating the resistance front across economic, political, and military domains could elevate its position to that of a dominant power in the geopolitical equations.

He observed that adversaries actively attempt to hinder the achievement of these goals.

Also referring to the assassination of General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, an Iranian military advisor in Syria on Sunday, Ahmadian noted that while some opinions suggest collaboration between the Zionist regime and the United States in the incident, there are also perspectives indicating the Zionist regime’s initiative in escalating conflicts.

The two also exchanged views over other bilateral cooperation and significant topics.