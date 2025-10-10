Iran says supports any initiative to end genocide in Gaza

Mohajerani stated that Tehran supports “any step that results in the withdrawal of occupying forces, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.”

She emphasized that Iran’s support for the Palestinian people “is not merely a political stance, but one rooted in the belief in the right of nations to self-determination.”

The spokesperson described Palestinian resistance as legitimate, saying it forms an integral part of restoring the rights of the Palestinian people.

Mohajerani further stressed that “ending the crimes in Gaza does not mark the end of the road,” calling on governments and international institutions to hold accountable those responsible for ordering and carrying out acts of war and mass killings in the enclave.

Her remarks came a day after regional and international efforts led to a ceasefire that put an end to the ceaseless Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.