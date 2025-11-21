Iran Says Cairo Cooperation Framework with IAEA is now void

His statement came after the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution critical of Iran.

Araghchi denounced the resolution, saying the United States and three European countries had pushed it through despite its illegality and lack of justification.

According to him, the UK, France, Germany and the US forced the measure forward even though fifteen board members either opposed it or refused to support it.

He argued that by taking this step and ignoring Iran’s efforts to cooperate with the IAEA, those states have damaged the Agency’s independence and credibility and derailed ongoing technical engagement between Tehran and the IAEA.

The minister also noted that the Cairo document had already been effectively sidelined after the three European countries sought at the UN Security Council to revive canceled resolutions against Iran. He said Tehran has now formally informed the IAEA’s Director General that the Cairo arrangement no longer has any standing and should be regarded as nullified.