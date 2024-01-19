Iran rejects Arab League’s statement regarding Erbil “anti-terror operation”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran took action in accordance with its legitimate right to counter terrorist elements affiliated with the Zionist regime in Iraq’s Irbil, who had jeopardized Iran’s national security as well the security of Iranian citizens,” Nasser Kanaani said.

The Arab League foreign ministers have condemned Iran’s operation in Erbil.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to take deterrent action against any source of threat to its national security, and to defend the security of its citizens and punish criminals,” the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman explained.

“Respecting Iraq’s territorial integrity and sovereignty along with having good-neighborly relations with that country is among the Islamic Republic of Iran’s permanent and proven principles with regards to Iraq.

Accordingly, over the past years, particularly since the very early days of attacks on Iraq by Daesh and other Takfiri groups, the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood by the Iraqi nation, government and armed forces with full power, given its responsible approach toward safeguarding Iraq’s security as well as territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Kanaani underlined that the Iraqi government is expected to remain committed to, and fully implement the provisions of a security pact signed between the two countries last year.

“Iran-Iraq relations are strong, comprehensive and based on common interests as well as robust bonds between the two nations,” Kanaani said.