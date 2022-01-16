Iran reaffirms support for UN efforts to preserve Syria sovereignty

Ali Asghar Khaji was speaking during a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran.

Khaji and Pedersen held talks over the Syrian constitutional committee’s negotiations as well as tackling the anti-Syria sanctions and ways of sending humanitarian aid to the country.

Khaji said the people and government of Syria have been standing up against Daesh and other terror groups and the country has now achieved relative stability while its ties with regional nations are improving.

He urged the UN as well as regional and international players to take account of the situation of the Syrian government and people and step up efforts to send aid to the country.

Pedersen, who is visiting Tehran at the head of a delegation, appreciated Iran’s

efforts in cooperation with the UN and within the framework of the Astana peace

talks to strengthen the negotiated settlement of the Syria crisis.

Pedersen also thanked Tehran for supporting national dialog in Syria and stressed the need for the continuation of cooperation between Iran and the UN in this regard.

Iran, along with Russia, helped Syria during its decade-long war on terror that

resulted in the defeat of myriads of terror groups that wreaked havoc across

the Arab country during the foreign-backed war.

The Syrian government is now in

control of most of the country.