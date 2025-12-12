Featured NewsForeign Policy

Iran president meets Putin, says Tehran determined to implement strategic agreement with Russia

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s determination to implement its comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Russia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting was held on Friday on the sidelines of the International Conference on Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan.

President Pezeshkian welcomed the “very good and expanding” level of bilateral relations and thanked Moscow for its support of Iran in international forums.

He emphasized that Tehran is “fully committed” to operationalizing the agreement signed between the two countries.

“We are determined to implement and activate the agreement, and we expect the Russian side to accelerate and finalize the process,” he said, noting ongoing cooperation in power plant projects, transport corridors and transit routes.

He added that Iran will complete its preparations for the corridor project by the end of the year.

Highlighting the significance of the North-South and East-West corridors, President Pezeshkian said Moscow’s direct support could speed up implementation.

He also pointed to productive agricultural cooperation and called for expanding joint work within organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS to counter unilateralism.

President Putin, for his pwrt, described the strategic agreement as a “turning point” and said bilateral trade had grown 13 percent last year and 8 percent in the first nine months of this year.

He confirmed ongoing discussions on gas and electricity cooperation and reiterated Russia’s continued support for Iran at the United Nations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks