The meeting was held on Friday on the sidelines of the International Conference on Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan.

President Pezeshkian welcomed the “very good and expanding” level of bilateral relations and thanked Moscow for its support of Iran in international forums.

He emphasized that Tehran is “fully committed” to operationalizing the agreement signed between the two countries.

“We are determined to implement and activate the agreement, and we expect the Russian side to accelerate and finalize the process,” he said, noting ongoing cooperation in power plant projects, transport corridors and transit routes.

He added that Iran will complete its preparations for the corridor project by the end of the year.

Highlighting the significance of the North-South and East-West corridors, President Pezeshkian said Moscow’s direct support could speed up implementation.

He also pointed to productive agricultural cooperation and called for expanding joint work within organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS to counter unilateralism.

President Putin, for his pwrt, described the strategic agreement as a “turning point” and said bilateral trade had grown 13 percent last year and 8 percent in the first nine months of this year.

He confirmed ongoing discussions on gas and electricity cooperation and reiterated Russia’s continued support for Iran at the United Nations.