Iran: Opposition to Palestine statehood revealed Apartheid nature of Israel 

In reaction to the Israeli regime’s parliament’s motion opposing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, Nasser Kanaani said on Friday the Apartheid Zionist regime poses a threat to the Palestinian nation.

Kanaani also said the Zionist regime is a major threat to international peace and security too.

Kanaani said the Israeli Parliament (Knesset)’s opposition to Palestinian statehood, while the regime’s army is engaged in committing war crimes and genocide against Palestinians, once again exposed the apartheid nature of the occupying regime to the world. Around 39,000 Palestinians have been killed during 9 months of Israel’s onslaught against Gaza.

The Israeli parliament has voted with an overwhelming majority to approve the motion opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Kanaani also slammed the inaction of the governments and international organizations including the United Nations, regarding the realization of Palestinians’ rights. He said the Palestinian nation is entitled to fight for its inalienable rights.