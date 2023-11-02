Iran urges Muslim nations to take ‘immediate, effective’ action against Israel

Amirabdollahian also called for sending humanitarian aid to the war-stricken coastal strip, during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he also hailed Erdogan’s support for Gaza and recent massive pro-Palestine rallies held across Turkey.

The Iranian minister, who was on a visit to the Turkish capital Ankara, also called for an emergency meeting of heads of Muslim and Arab countries on the situation in Gaza.

Israel has been pounding Gaza since October 7, killing nearly 8,800 Palestinians, including more than 3,600 children.

The minister warned the war against the defenseless Palestinians could any moment spread to other parts of the region, stressing that the responsibility for that would rest with the US government and the Israeli regime.

He added Palestinian resistance forces have informed Iran that they possess the military capabilities needed for a long battle with the regime.

Amirabdollahian pointed to US demand that countries show restraint over the situation in Gaza, saying the US is not in a place to call for calm as it directly participates in the planning of Israel’s brutal attacks on Palestinians.

“The US, as a party to the war on Gaza, is in no position to urge other sides to show restraint,” he stated.

The Turkish president, for his part, said all should work to create mechanisms aimed at protecting the security of the Palestinian people.

He added Turkey’s current priority is to help stop attacks on Gaza , remove the blockade and send humanitarian aid to Palestinians trapped in the strip.

During his stay in Ankara, Amirabdollahian also met and addressed a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Amirabdollahian’s visit to Turkey was meant to discuss the situation in Palestine, regional developments and bilateral relations. He traveled to Qatar before visiting Turkey to discuss the Gaza war and ways to put pressure on Israel to end the bloodshed.