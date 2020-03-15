Iran May Use Imam Khomeini Mausoleum to Keep Treat Coronavirus Patients

“Seyyed Hassan Khomeini has agreed to closing the mausoleum ,” said a member of Islamic City Council of Tehran Seyyed Hassan Rasouli.

“Now the Coronavirus patients could be kept there, and a whole range of other capacities of the place can be put at Tehran Municipality’s disposal.”

With an area of 20 square km and ample indoor space, the mausoleum seems to have drawn the attention of the coronavirus crisis managers in Tehran, as the crisis’ proportions in the sprawling megacity grow.