Iran May Use Imam Khomeini Mausoleum to Keep Treat Coronavirus Patients

A senior Iranian official says Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, grandson of late Imam Khomeini and caretaker of the latter’s mausoleum, has allowed Tehran Municipality to use the shrine for housing coronavirus patients.

“Seyyed Hassan Khomeini has agreed to closing the mausoleum ,” said a member of Islamic City Council of Tehran Seyyed Hassan Rasouli.

“Now the Coronavirus patients could be kept there, and a whole range of other capacities of the place can be put at Tehran Municipality’s disposal.”

With an area of 20 square km and ample indoor space, the mausoleum seems to have drawn the attention of the coronavirus crisis managers in Tehran, as the crisis’ proportions in the sprawling megacity grow.

