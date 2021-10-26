Iran maintains vaccination pace with over 1mn new shots

Iran has administered over 1,112,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine nationwide over the past twenty four hours, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday as the country races to prevent another wave of the disease.

The latest figures show over 82,470,000 shots have been administered in Iran so far.

The ministry also reported 156 new fatalities from the deadly respiratory disease bringing the total death toll to over 125,500.

Covid-19 related deaths and infections have been declining over the past weeks after the peak of the fifth wave of the disease in Iran, but health officials are warning that a sixth wave could be looming on the horizon.

The government says it plans to keep up the pace of inoculations for now after it stepped up imports and domestic production of different types of coronavirus vaccine in recent months.

