Iran says it supports Lebanon’s territorial integrity against Israel

Speaking to reporters in Beirut on Tuesday morning after his arrival, Araqchi said: “The independence, sovereignty, and preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity are of utmost importance to us and the entire region. We support Lebanon’s territorial integrity at all stages. Of course, this means the support of a friendly country for its friends in Lebanon and in no way implies interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs. No country in the region has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of other regional countries.”

Araqchi added that in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, priority is given to neighbors, the West Asia region, and Iran’s allies in the region. “Our relations with Lebanon are long-standing and have always been friendly and based on mutual respect. We remain determined to continue these relations based on mutual respect and the interests of both countries.”

During his visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with Lebanon’s President, Parliament Speaker, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister.

Araqchi’s trip to Beirut follows his visit to Cairo, where he met with Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty.