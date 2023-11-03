Iran’s Leader: Israel becoming helpless and confused amid war with Hamas

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ayatoolah Khamenei also said the Israeli regime was “lying” to its people when it expressed concern over hostages held by Hamas in Gaza while shelling areas where they might be held.

“Without American support” Israel “will be silenced within days”, he added.

His remarks come days after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel had “crossed the red lines” in Gaza, which “may force everyone to take action”.

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei called on Muslim-majority countries to stop economic cooperation with Israel, including oil and food exports to Tel Aviv.