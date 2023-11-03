Friday, November 3, 2023
Iran’s Leader: Israel becoming helpless and confused amid war with Hamas

By IFP Media Wire
TEHRAN, IRAN - OCTOBER 25: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran on October 25, 2023. (Photo by Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday stated that the Zionist regime is becoming “helpless and confused” as it maintains its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ayatoolah Khamenei also said the Israeli regime was “lying” to its people when it expressed concern over hostages held by Hamas in Gaza while shelling areas where they might be held.

“Without American support” Israel “will be silenced within days”, he added.

His remarks come days after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel had “crossed the red lines” in Gaza, which “may force everyone to take action”.

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei called on Muslim-majority countries to stop economic cooperation with Israel, including oil and food exports to Tel Aviv.

