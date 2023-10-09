Iran Leader advisor: Recent developments should serve as lesson to states normalizing with Israel

Ali Akbar Velayati made the statement in a phone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Sunday on the Palestinian operation against the Israeli regime in response to the growing settler violence and the desecration of Al-Aqsa mosque.

He said, “Those who think that they can resolve their problems by so-called normalization of relations with the Zionists and cutting off ties with the Muslim nations of the region should learn lessons from these events and know that they are seriously endangering the security of the region and the fighting nations by baseless and stupid plots such as the formation of crossings in the sensitive region of the Middle East.”

The senior Iranian advisor stressed that the unity between Palestine, Syria, and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah is part of the Axis of Resistance, which he said is the sole way to achieve victory.

Meanwhile, Velayati slammed the drone attack on a military college in Syria’s Homs province that left over 100 people dead and 240 others wounded on Thursday.

For his part, the Syrian foreign minister praised Iran for its support for Syria as well as its “positive role” in the establishment of peace and stability in the region.

He condemned all forms of terrorism, saying those who carried out the recent killing in Homs, are now killing Palestinians and committing crimes in Palestine.

He added the resistance front will tackle such issues in the Muslim world.