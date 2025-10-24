Foreign Policy

Iran: Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon ‘terrorist crime’ fueled by US backing

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmael baghaei

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baqai, has condemned the recent deadly airstrikes carried out by the Zionist regime against Lebanon, calling them a “terrorist crime” made possible by Washington’s unconditional support for Israel.

Several civilians, including school students in the Beqaa region of southern Lebanon, were martyred or injured in the Thursday attacks.

Baqaei stressed that the Zionist regime must be held accountable and prosecuted for its continued atrocities and aggression.

The spokesperson said Israel’s ongoing impunity—ensured by full American support—has emboldened it to persist in violating Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ceasefire commitments. These actions, he added, clearly expose the regime’s terrorist and hegemonic nature.

Baqaei urged the international community and the United Nations Security Council to fulfill their responsibility in confronting the regime’s lawlessness and crimes. He also extended Iran’s condolences to the victims’ families and the people of Lebanon.

