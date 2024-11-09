Iran warns Israeli aggressions posing threat to West Asia, whole world

Addressing an international conference on Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of the Hezbollah chief, Araghchi said that Martyr Nasrallah repeatedly demonstrated to the world that the Zionist regime, due to its ongoing repressions, is a threat to both the region and the world.

He cited the Zionist regime’s merciless raids on civilians, destruction of vital infrastructure, and economic siege of the Gaza Strip as examples of actions that should be regarded as war crimes.

The minister emphasized that Martyr Nasrallah taught nations worldwide that resistance is the only way to achieve lasting justice and protect their rights.

He also stressed the responsibilities of the global community, particularly the United Nations, in addressing such crises, adding that they should pursue an impartial and justice-based approach to tackle these issues.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed regret that the apartheid, child-killing Zionist regime has rejected all ceasefire proposals in Gaza and Lebanon, continuing its crimes and genocide before the indifferent eyes of the global community.

The top diplomat called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, along with the prompt dispatch of aid to the Lebanese and Palestinian people.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the oppressed nations in the region and will never forget the people of Lebanon and the besieged enclave in their struggle against Zionist occupation and aggression.