Iran: Israel plans to deport Palestinians to neighboring countries

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Geneva on Thursday.

Highlighting Iran’s extensive support for millions of foreign displaced persons, particularly under the cruel and unilateral sanctions imposed by the US government, Amirabdollahian conveyed Tehran’s expectations and demands from the UNHCR and the world body.

He emphasized the necessity for non-discriminatory approaches on part of the UNHCR and responsible international organizations towards displaced persons and refugees across various nations and their host countries.

The minister also voiced concerns about the developments in Gaza, particularly the dangerous actions of the Zionist regime in displacing Palestinians within Gaza, from north of the enclave to the south, and to neighboring countries. Mentioning his talks with the UN Secretary-General about this issue, Amirabdollahian urged strong support from the UNHCR for the Palestinian people.

During the meeting, Grandi thanked Iran for hosting numerous foreign refugees and displaced persons, acknowledging Iran’s efforts and exceptional services provided to this huge population within the country.

He detailed the UNHCR’s policies aimed at supporting host countries by leveraging capabilities and securing assistance from donor nations, emphasizing efforts to enhance support to host countries by compensating for financial deficits in various ways.

Israel has killed over 18,600 civilians in total in Gaza since launching its war on Hamas on October 7.

In mid-October, Israel’s military ordered the evacuation of all civilians living in Gaza City and in the north of the Gaza Strip.