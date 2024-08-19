Iran says Israel’s crimes in Gaza perpetual shame in civilized world

“Amid the responsible international forums and organizations’ appalling inaction and lack of effective measures by Islamic and Arab states and under the fire of the unwavering arms support by the US and its Western allies for the apartheid Zionist regime, the number of martyrs in Gaza crossed the 40,000 mark,” Kanaani said in a post on his X account on Monday.

“About 15,000 of the martyrs are children, and the bodies of about 10,000 Palestinian martyrs are buried under the rubble,” he added.

“Should these horrible figures continue to climb so the sleeping human consciences in the world would wake up and the officials and heads of state and international organizations keep their eyes peeled?” the spokesman stated.

“It is an eternal disgrace for today’s apparently civilized world and the international organizations and institutions in charge that a fake regime has been mocking all international principles, laws, peremptory norms and regulations, committing genocide against a historical and deep-rooted nation freely and in the most heinous ways before the eyes of the entire world.”

“All governments, all nations and international organizations are responsible for the current horrible disaster in the Gaza Strip, and in case they do not act, they will be condemned forever and deserve to be blamed in the court of history and awakened human consciences,” he continued.