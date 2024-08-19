Media WireForeign PolicyMiddle EastSelected

Iran says Israel’s crimes in Gaza perpetual shame in civilized world

By IFP Media Wire

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaaani has abhorred Israel's crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying such heinous atrocities and violation of the international law mark an eternal shame in the apparently civilized world of today.

“Amid the responsible international forums and organizations’ appalling inaction and lack of effective measures by Islamic and Arab states and under the fire of the unwavering arms support by the US and its Western allies for the apartheid Zionist regime, the number of martyrs in Gaza crossed the 40,000 mark,” Kanaani said in a post on his X account on Monday.

“About 15,000 of the martyrs are children, and the bodies of about 10,000 Palestinian martyrs are buried under the rubble,” he added.

“Should these horrible figures continue to climb so the sleeping human consciences in the world would wake up and the officials and heads of state and international organizations keep their eyes peeled?” the spokesman stated.

“It is an eternal disgrace for today’s apparently civilized world and the international organizations and institutions in charge that a fake regime has been mocking all international principles, laws, peremptory norms and regulations, committing genocide against a historical and deep-rooted nation freely and in the most heinous ways before the eyes of the entire world.”

“All governments, all nations and international organizations are responsible for the current horrible disaster in the Gaza Strip, and in case they do not act, they will be condemned forever and deserve to be blamed in the court of history and awakened human consciences,” he continued.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks