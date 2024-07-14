Iran strongly condemns Israel’s attacks on Gaza refugee camp

Writing on X on Saturday, Kanaani stated that the firing of rockets at the refugee camps in Al-Mawasi and the western areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, despite being declared safe zones, is the latest in a series of crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

He criticized the international community’s silence, the military support of the American regime for the Zionist regime, and the double standards of some governments, as well as European duplicity and deception, all occurring amid the inaction and underutilization of the capacities of Islamic countries.

The Zionists have once again brutally shown that they do not recognize any human and moral red line towards the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip to compensate for the defeats suffered on the battlefield against the resistance, he said, highlighting that the Zionists must know that insisting on continuing this path will not yield any result, but wider global hatred towards the Zionist apartheid regime and the acceleration of their destruction

Kanaani urged the international community, particularly Islamic governments and organizations responsible for legal and human rights, to take decisive and effective action, emphasizing the need to fulfill their intrinsic, legal, and humanitarian duties to stop the criminal acts of the Israeli regime against the defenseless people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

The recent deliberate attacks on schools, hospitals, and refugee camps by the Zionist regime, aimed at targeted killing and ethnic cleansing, highlight the regime’s helplessness against the steadfast resistance of the Palestinian people and resistance groups, he added, noting that such atrocities stress the crucial responsibilities of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to pursue legal proceedings and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Kanaani called on all Islamic countries, nations, and free governments that value moral and human principles to bring the criminal leaders of the Israeli regime to justice as soon as possible by imposing comprehensive sanctions and pursuing international judicial proceedings.

Israeli air strikes on the al-Mawasi camp in southern Gaza have killed at least 90 people and wounded 300 others, according to Palestinian health officials.

The raid on Saturday on the Israeli-designated “safe zone”, located west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, involved fighter jets and drones, according to witnesses.