Iran implements new work hours, Thursday closures to conserve energy 

In Tehran, government offices, banks, insurance companies, municipalities, and public institutions will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday, starting May 9.

Thursdays will be considered a non-working day across all counties in the province.

Emergency and essential service centers are exempt from the directive.

According to Moshirolhaq Abedi, Deputy Governor of Tehran for Development and Resource Management, the decision follows a directive from the Ministry of Interior aimed at reducing electricity consumption and managing national power grid demand during peak summer months.

Similar measures have been announced in several other provinces. Most have adopted identical working hours and Thursday closures, with some regions implementing partial remote work to comply with labor regulations.

Authorities stress that these changes are temporary and subject to review based on energy usage and climate conditions. Provincial officials have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the new schedule.