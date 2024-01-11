Thursday, January 11, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyMiddle EastSelected

Iran urges ICJ to impartially handle Zionist regime’s war crimes accusations

By IFP Editorial Staff

Nasser Kanaani, Spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has called upon the International Court of Justice to handle accusations against the Zionist regime in the Gaza war with impartiality.

Kanaani emphasized the need for fair judgment in the face of charges brought against the Israeli regime by South Africa regarding the commission of crimes against humanity against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The spokesperson expressed concerns over potential external influences, stating that the International Court of Justice should resist both political and non-political pressures, particularly from the United States.

Kanaani asserted that attempts by the U.S. to advance political plans aligned with the Zionist regime would be unsuccessful.

The developments come as South Africa, which has brought the case, is asking the UN court to act urgently “to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the genocide convention, which continues to be violated with impunity.”

Around 24,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s onslaught against Gaza since early October.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks