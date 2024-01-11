Iran urges ICJ to impartially handle Zionist regime’s war crimes accusations

Kanaani emphasized the need for fair judgment in the face of charges brought against the Israeli regime by South Africa regarding the commission of crimes against humanity against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The spokesperson expressed concerns over potential external influences, stating that the International Court of Justice should resist both political and non-political pressures, particularly from the United States.

Kanaani asserted that attempts by the U.S. to advance political plans aligned with the Zionist regime would be unsuccessful.

The developments come as South Africa, which has brought the case, is asking the UN court to act urgently “to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the genocide convention, which continues to be violated with impunity.”

Around 24,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s onslaught against Gaza since early October.