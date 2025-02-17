Iran dismisses G7 ‘unfounded’ claims

He dismissed the claim that Iran engages in destabilizing activities in the region as absurd. Highlighting the actions of G7 member states—particularly the United States, Canada, and three European nations—Baqaei pointed to their military, financial, and political support for the genocidal Zionist regime, as well as their broader military and political interventions in the region.

He asserted that restoring stability and security in West Asia requires an end to the interventionist policies of these countries.

Baqaei reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s legitimate right and legal responsibility to defend its people, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty against any threats or aggression.

He emphasized that Iran’s military-defense capabilities are developed in accordance with international rights and norms, not only to ensure national security but also to contribute to regional peace and stability in West Asia.

He further rejected any doubts regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities and enrichment program.

The spokesman stated that Iran’s nuclear activities are designed and implemented in accordance with the country’s technical and industrial needs and in full compliance with its rights and international obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement.

He also recalled Iran’s longstanding initiative to establish a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East, emphasizing that the only obstacle to achieving this goal is the occupying Zionist regime.

Baqaei condemned the regime’s continued development of weapons of mass destruction, facilitated by unwavering support from G7 countries, at a time when it is engaged in genocide in Gaza and aggression against regional nations. He warned that these actions pose a grave threat to international peace and security.