Iran voices full support for South Africa move against Israel at ICJ

The ministry referred to the passage of more than three months since Israel launched a “brutal all-out war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and also against Palestinians in the West Bank”.

It said, “During the period, the Zionist regime, while enjoying all-out, unlimited and unconditional support by specific governments, has committed all types of crimes specified in international conventions against the oppressed people of Palestine and these atrocities are continuing.”

The statement reads, “The Islamic Republic of Iran once again strongly condemns the war crimes and the genocide by the apartheid Zionist regime against the Palestinian people and reaffirms its support for the approach of the resistance as a liberating move and it also supports the legitimate and internationally recognized right of the Palestinians to fight occupation.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again underlines the need for the international bodies such as the UN Security Council to create effective deterrence against the Zionist regime and put an end to the regime’s attacks against Gaza.”

Referring to its policy regarding Israel as a “fake and illegitimate entity”, the Islamic Republic threw “its full support behind the move by the South African government at the International Court of Justice in light of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948.”

It also called on the international bodies to take decisive action to hold the perpetrators of the crimes to account.

More than 23,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s onslaught against Gaza since early October.