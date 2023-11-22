Iran foreign minister calls for prosecution of Israeli officials over their “crimes in Gaza”

Amirabdollahian held a meeting on Tuesday with foreign ambassadors, heads and representatives of the Tehran-based international organizations at the Foreign Ministry to shed light on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s views, approaches and measures to help end the Zionist regime’s aggression against Gaza and help preserve the security in the region.

The minister elaborated on Iran’s views on the nature of the ongoing crisis and supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation based on their legitimate right to stand up against the occupation.

He highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s constructive efforts in various bilateral, regional and international dimensions to put an end to the oppressive war against the Palestinian nation in Gaza and the West Bank, lift the siege on Gaza, immediately deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave, and stop the displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Stip.

Amirabdollahian sounded upbeat that after the efforts made to establish ceasefire yield result, the brutal slaughter of defenseless citizens, including women and children, in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will stop.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that the Al-Aqsa operation was completely designed, decided and executed by Palestinians.

“The Zionist regime, under the shadow of its failure to confront the resistance forces, exacted revenge on the defenseless people of Gaza and the West Bank, which resulted in genocide, war crimes and the slaughter of over 14,000 Palestinian citizens, 70 percent of whom were children, women and the elderly,” he said.

Amirabdollahian stated that the United States has sent several messages to Iran to call on the resistance factions to exercise restraint, however he added it is in contradiction with Washington’s full support for the Zionist regime.

He pointed out, “Firstly, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not have any proxy groups in the region, and secondly, during the past 46 days, the dispatch of American military weapons to Tel Aviv has not stopped even for an hour.”

The Iranian foreign minister added Tehran has held extensive consultations at various levels, including by the country’s president with officials from other countries and international organizations, including the president’s letter to 50 heads of state worldwide.

He continued, “In all meetings, messages and diplomatic talks by the president and myself, with our foreign counterparts and international officials, we have emphasized and focused on preventing the conflict from spreading, establishing a ceasefire and delivering humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.”

Further in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister noted that the Zionist regime and the United States failed to achieve their military goals in the 46 days of war against Gaza, and referred to their political plans behind the political scenes for the post-conflict stage.

He stressed on the Palestinian nation’s right to determine its destiny, adding that the complete solution to the Palestinian crisis is holding a referendum with the participation of all real residents of Palestine. He said the Islamic Republic of Iran has registered the dimensions of this idea at the United Nations.

Amirabdollahian concluded his statements by thanking the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his constructive diplomatic measures, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross for trying to provide aid to the people of Gaza, as well as some Arab and Islamic states for backing the Palestinian people and facilitating the delivery of aid to them and trying to establishing a ceasefire.

“We will continue our efforts, even after the end of the war, to put the perpetrators of these crimes and those who ordered them on trial in international courts,” he stated.