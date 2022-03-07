Iran FM: We won’t let foreign player to affect our interests in Vienna talks

Amir Abdollahian said Iran will protect its red lines regarding effective economic guarantees.

He made those comments at a meeting with a number of Iranian lawmakers on Monday.

Amir Abdollahian noted that Iran welcomes a good and robust deal.

Amir Abdollahian comments come as Russia has demanded that its nuclear cooperation with Iran be not affected by the Ukraine-related sanctions placed on Moscow by the US and other Western governments.

Iran and the P4+1 group say a deal is nearly ready to be signed to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

They however say a couple of differences remain to be resolved before the signing of the deal.

Iran also says reaching a deal is now contingent on a political decision by the US.

The JCPOA plunged into disarray after former US president Donald Trump left it in 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Iran.