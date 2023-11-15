Iran FM says Palestinian groups ready to stop attacking Israel, urges UN involvement to help Gaza

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comments in a meeting with UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and the head of the organizations’ relief department Martin Griffiths in Geneva.

Referring to his meetings with the officials of the Palestinian group Hamas and the Qatari government in Doha, he noted that the Palestinian resistance movement has expressed readiness to take measures on civilian captives.

Hamas is holding around 200 Israeli hostages.

Touching on the sorrowful humanitarian events in Gaza due to the Israeli regime’s attacks, Amirabdollahian stated, “Unfortunately, the scope of the Zionist regime’s attacks on Gaza is spreading and immediate and effective measures should be taken to stop the Zionist regime’s attacks.”

Amirabdollahian said, “The continuation of this situation is unbearable and the Zionist regime’s attacks should immediately stop.”

The Iranian foreign minister underlined the necessity for urgent delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza. He said the Zionist regime’s attacks on the Gaza people and citizens are vengeful, stressing Israel has no chance to win the conflict.

He said, contrary to the claims by the United States, the humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza has been meager and close to nothing, and urged the UN to take immediate and serious measures on the issue.

Amirabdollahian demanded “firm and urgent management” on the part of the United Nations to completely lift the siege on the Rafah crossing, on Gaza-Egypt border, to send supplies to the strip.

Also regarding the recent summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi capital, Amirabdollahian said that Iran is ready to cater to any necessary needs within the framework of the working group established in the Riyadh meeting to achieve the goals of the event in order to help the people of Gaza.

The Iranian foreign minister said the UN can rely on Iran’s capacity to restore peace and security to the region.

For this part, Martin Griffiths underlined that the issue of the captives was of significance, saying a solution has to be found to resolve the issue.

Griffiths also highlighted the importance of meeting the basic needs of the people in Gaza, especially fuel.

He expressed concern over the horrible condition of al-Shifa Hospital, the largest health center in Gaza, and described it as a “tragedy”.