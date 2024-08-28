Iran FM: Islamic Republic to Firmly Stand by Palestine Resistance, People

Seyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Political Bureau and Head of Arab and Islamic Relations of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), during which al-Hayya congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of Iran.

Araghchi, referring to 11 months of resistance and steadfastness of the people of Gaza and the resistance groups against the Zionist crimes, emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly stand by them until the end.

In this phone conversation, Khalil al-Hayya also provided a report on the latest status of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories, and the regime’s efforts to change the situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and exchanged views with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

He also expressed gratitude for Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause.