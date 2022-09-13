Iranian expert dismisses claims that 9/11 was an inside job

In an exclusive interview the Iranian Labor News Agency, ILNA, Amir Dabirimehr also noted that the US suffered losses from the attacks, rejecting claims that Washington benefited from the deadly events.

Dabirimehr added it’s suspicious that the US has so far declined to shed light on the role of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 attacks.

He said following the attacks, the US published a 600-page report including 28 pages dedicated to the role of Saudi Arabia in the terrorist act.

Dabirimehr said that portion of the report has been left out and the public cannot read those pages.

He noted that this shows strong bonds between the Saudis and the US government.

Dabirimehr said the US believes that its relationship with Saudi Arabia is highly important and that’s why it refused to reveal the Saudis’ role in the 9/11 attacks.

He noted that 9/11 was beyond a mere historic event because it had very deep ramifications for the whole world.

Dabirimehr further said following the incident, the US managed to divide into two camps: good and evil.

According to this Iranian expert, the US portrayed those who sided with the country as good and those who stood up against Washington as evil.

Dabirimehr said the other international players failed to oppose the US’s portrayals of other countries in one way or another after 9/11 and this allowed Washington to press ahead with its destructive agenda in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He said Iran cleverly condemned the 9/11 attacks after they happened and had it not done so, the country would probably have faced dire consequences.