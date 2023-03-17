Iran executes man convicted of killing police officer

Prosecutor General of Lorestan Province, in western Iran, Dariush Shahounvand said the unidentified convict was hanged on Thursday morning for the murder of Rahman Pour Dehghan while the officer was on duty.

The convict was guilty of the pre-mediated murder of Pour Dehghan with a military weapon, disturbing the public order by provoking clashes and opening fire, carrying and keeping a military weapon and ammunition, using arms to monger fear, and intentionally destroying a police car.

He further warned that those who seek to “harm the security and comfort of the people in any way should know that the judicial system will deal decisively with them and they will be severely punished.”