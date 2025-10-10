Foreign PolicyMedia Wire

Iran denounces US military intervention in Latin America as danger to regional stability

By IFP Media Wire
Esmail Baghaei

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei condemned the US’s destabilizing and tension-escalating actions in the Caribbean and Latin America, particularly its recent military movements against Venezuela.

Baqaei described the actions as a threat to regional peace and security.

He also warned of the consequences that the expansion of Washington’s lawlessness and belligerent unilateralism could have for global peace and stability.

Baqaei slammed the US’s military attacks on fishing vessels in the region and its threats to use force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Venezuela, calling these actions a blatant violation of the principles of the UN Charter and the fundamental rules of international law.

He urged the United Nations Security Council and the UN chief to give immediate attention to the dangerous situation arising from the US’s insistence on unlawfully interfering in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as a sovereign member state of the UN.

