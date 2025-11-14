Iran Denounces G7 Communiqué as Unfounded, Unlawful, and Deceitful

He criticized the G7 countries for once again backing an illegal and unjustified attempt by three European states and the United States to misuse the JCPOA’s dispute-resolution mechanism in order to revive the annulled UN Security Council resolutions targeting Iran.

Baqaei stressed that the G7’s endorsement of this move does nothing to change its inherently unlawful and indefensible nature.

Referring to recent military aggressions by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran—including attacks on Iranian peaceful nuclear facilities—he condemned the G7’s demand that Iran cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, while ignoring these violations, as both hypocritical and intrusive.

He further highlighted that the United States, by withdrawing from the JCPOA in 2018 in violation of international commitments and by conducting military strikes on Iran’s civilian nuclear sites, bears primary responsibility for the current circumstances.

Regarding Palestine, Baqaei criticized the G7 for adopting an irresponsible position and inconsistent with their international duties to uphold the right to self-determination and to prevent genocide.

He argued that the unconditional backing of the Zionist regime by the United States and other G7 members, along with their tolerance of its occupation and actions against Palestinians, has stripped their human rights rhetoric of any legitimacy.

Baqaei also rejected the G7’s repetitive and baseless accusations about Iran’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Iran’s consistent opposition to war and its belief that the crisis must be settled through dialogue and diplomatic engagement among the parties involved. He reiterated that Iran has played no role whatsoever in the Ukraine conflict.