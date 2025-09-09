Iran condemns Israel’s raids on Qatar as criminal, extremely dangerous

Earlier this afternoon, a series of powerful explosions shook the Qatari capital, and the Israeli military issued a statement claiming responsibility for an operation targeting Hamas leaders who were in Qatar.

Esmail Baqaei added that this act by the Zionist regime is yet another crime carried out in violation of all international norms and regulations.

He stressed that from the perspective of international law, this move constitutes a grave breach of the principles, purposes, and rules of the United Nations Charter.

According to him, it should serve as a wake-up call to regional countries and the international community at large regarding the dangers posed by continued inaction and indifference toward the aggressions and violations that the Zionist regime commits in occupied Palestine and across West Asia.