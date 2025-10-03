Iran Atomic Organization Says No Bank Accounts Frozen in Turkey

Responding to a question from Fars News Agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi — the IAEO’s spokesperson and deputy for legal affairs — rejected recent media claims regarding an alleged official announcement about the seizure of the organization’s assets and those of its affiliated companies in Turkey.

Kamalvandi expressed surprise over the reports attributed to Turkish authorities, stressing that such claims are untrue.

Some media outlets had earlier reported that, following the reimposition of previously terminated UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, the IAEO’s bank accounts in Turkey had been frozen and its assets seized by Turkish authorities.