Iran arrests man accused of posing as ‘cosmetic surgeon’

Arabloo was first publicly flagged in June, when the Social Affairs Department of the Iranian Medical Council issued a warning about 52 unlicensed individuals involved in illegal medical treatment and drug prescribing.

The notice stressed that all individuals on the list lacked any authorization to practice medicine and could face prosecution.

In August, Iran’s cyber police published Arabloo’s photograph, asking citizens to help identify him.

According to officials, the suspect presented himself as a plastic surgery specialist despite holding only a high-school or associate-degree diploma.

Over the past seven years, he operated in clinics and even hospitals, carrying out numerous invasive procedures that left many patients, mostly women, with severe and sometimes irreversible harm.

Investigators say Arabloo had previously been tried and imprisoned but repeatedly resumed his activities after release.

Some licensed physicians allegedly collaborated with him by giving him access to their prescription pads and surgical facilities; one hospital operating room was recently sealed by court order.

Authorities report a growing number of complaints filed after his image was circulated.

Arabloo denies presenting himself as a “subspecialist,” but prosecutors say documented evidence contradicts his claim.