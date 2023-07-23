Sunday, July 23, 2023
Iran Air Force military maneuver kicks off in Esfahan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Force

The Iranian Air Force is holding a new drill in the central province of Esfahan. The drill code-named Fadaiyan Harim Velayat (The Devotees of Velayat Sanctum) was launched at Shahid Babaee airbase following an order from Commander of the Air Force General Hamid Vahedi.

A spokesman for the exercise said after the deployment of fighter jets and drones at to the airbase, the Air Force practiced fighting back against enemy attacks using novel techniques.

The other airbases that are directly or indirectly participating in the maneuver are Shahid Laskari of Tehran, Nojeh of Hamedan in western Iran, and Shahid Doran of Shiraz in the country’s south.

Iran has carried out numerous war games in recent years amid military threats against the country by foreign adversaries namely the US and Israel.

