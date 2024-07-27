IFP ExclusiveEuropeFeatured NewsForeign PolicyReligion

Iran acting FM: Shutting down Islamic centers in Germany against human rights, serves Israel interests

By Ehsan Ghasri
Ali Bagheri Kani

The acting Iranian foreign minister, in a phone conversation with the top German diplomat, said the German police move to shut down Islamic centers in the country is against the principles of human rights, serving Israel's interests.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri has held talks with Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the phone over the illegal move of the German police to shut down Islamic centers in the European country including the Hamburg Islamic Center.

Bagheri also described the move as a violation of human rights.

While voicing displeasure with the shutdown of the Islamic centers and strongly condemning it, Bagheri reiterated that the closure of the centers is a completely political and Islamophobic act to serve the interests of the Zionist regime.

He added that the German government is responsible for the consequences of the move.

The German foreign minister for her part said under the German law, these centers can pursue their rights through legal mechanisms.

Baerbock further underlined the need for efforts to find a solution to the differences that have arisen.
She also expressed hope that obstacles in relations between Tehran and Berlin will be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks